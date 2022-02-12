BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local sled ice hockey team hit the ice Saturday for a tournament in Boardman.

The Youngstown Boom Junior Sled hockey team is a group of kids with various disabilities.

“Everybody deserves to play,” said sled hockey team member Anna Airhart.

Sled hockey is an adaptive sport that allows those with disabilities to play in a competitive environment.

Sled hockey team member Josh Kurth is playing his final games before getting spinal fusion surgery – but his story is not unique.

Josh and his teammates all agreed that it’s their differences that help unite them as a team.

“We all have the same challenges but not just – just not quite the same,” said Kurth.

“Everyone has their abilities to do well in the game. Some people have their limits and some people don’t,” said teammates Ryan Zolnier and John Lamm.

Despite these challenges, it doesn’t take away from the physical aspect of playing hockey.

“Sometimes you knock people over, sometimes you don’t. That’s just part of the game,” said Kurth. “Sometimes you get knocked over,” said Airhart. “Sometimes you don’t,” said Kurth.

It isn’t just competitive for these kids, it is also a good time.

“We get to go out and have fun and we can do something that we can – that everyone can do,” said teammates Kellan Shipmen and Benjamin Weaver.

“In school, I can never be part of a team sport. I can’t compete with anybody. Anything I do is just rec. So this gives me an opportunity to like, actually win by merit. It’s not ‘everybody gets a trophy because we feel bad for you,'” said Airhart.