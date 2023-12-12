CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns are in the hunt for a playoff spot despite losing major players to season-ending injuries.

The team announced Monday that OT Dewand Jones would be out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

He’s the latest in a slew of players who’ve had their season cut short.

So far this season, 10 Cleveland Browns players have had major injuries.

Here’s the list:

Cleveland has seen some recent wins with the addition of veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, who was signed to the team’s practice squad in November.

He was named the starting quarterback for the rest of the Browns’ season on Sunday, after the team’s win against Jacksonville.

The Browns host the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 1 p.m.