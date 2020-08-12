‘Every penny counts’: Local club presents Packard Museum with nearly $2K check

The money came from a caravan fundraiser two weeks ago

(WYTV) – A local club handed a big check to a museum many in the Valley enjoy going to.

On Tuesday, the Mahoning Valley Corvette Club presented a check worth $1,654 to the Packard Museum.

The money came from a caravan fundraiser two weeks ago.

“We cannot thank them enough. We need this kind of support in the community. This museum is no small task in running and during this covid emergency every penny counts for us,” said Mary Ann Porinchak, the museum’s executive director.

Between 80 and 90 cars made the fundraiser possible, which was a collective event that included the City of Warren, health department and police department.