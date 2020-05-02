Every Dog Matters holds sixth food giveaway since quarantine started

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local animal rescue did its part Saturday to make sure your furry friends don’t go hungry.

There was a line of cars outside Every Dog Matters for their pet food giveaway.

Lisbon Company “By Nature” donated 5,700 pounds of food. Thanks to them, every car got about two weeks’ worth of food.

This is the sixth time the rescue group has held a pet food giveaway since the quarantine started.

They say they know times have been tough for everyone and they want to help.

“It’s a hard decision for people if they have to choose between feeding their family and feeding their pets. Their family is going to come first, which is why we started this and wanted to help,” said Amanda Hamilton of Every Dog Matters.

They also wanted to say hello to the co-founder Chuck Persinger who is recovering in the hospital after he was injured in a car accident early in April.