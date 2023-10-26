CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday night, Waypoint 4180 played host to an evening dedicated to Canfield.

“Good Evening, Canfield!” brought in speakers to update the public on the city, township and schools.

Some of the speakers were Mayor Don Dragish and school Superintendent Joe Knoll.

Dragish said he wanted to let the public know about some of the projects starting up. He said the downtown revitalization has been on people’s minds.

“This year, we have old structures being taken down, new infrastructure coming in, new buildings being built. People investing money into downtown and investing money into the city of Canfield, and that’s the direction we want to go,” Dragish said.

Dragish also highlighted some of the plans for the IGA plaza.