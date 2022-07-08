SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem Historical Society will be celebrating its 75th anniversary on Saturday.

There will be tours, people dressed up as historical figures from Salem and a civil war reenactment.

It will take place from 1-3:30 p.m.

The Society was formed in 1947 but it wasn’t until the ’70s that the museum was opened. Since then, the exhibits have been expanded.

“We now have five buildings that have exhibitions in them and a sixth building where we are opening an annex,” said Ginger Grilli with the Salem Historical Society.

You’ll also be able to take a trolley ride through the town.

The event is free to the public.