YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — United Way of Youngstown is hosting its first-ever Self Care for Care Closets on Sunday.

A Care Closet is placed in schools for students who need food, clothing, shoes, hygiene products, and more.

This initiative is an extension of the Success After 6 program.

The event happening this weekend will raise money for this program.

AG Beauty Salon and Spa is partnering with United Way to offer various salon services.

The block party-style event is from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 137 Lincoln Avenue right across from the Youngstown State University campus.

The organizer of the event said it is a great way to come together as a community.

“Any money we can raise during this event, any hygiene product that we can collect, it’s going to be amazing to see that and to see the community come together for these kids,” said United Way social media coordinator Sarah Daum.

“Starting my business, one of my goals was always to do some type of charity event and just to help out the community where needed,” said salon owner Alexandra Galantis.

The event is open to anyone.

United Way encourages attendees to bring new unused hygiene products for the Care Closets.

