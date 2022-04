POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday night was the 16th annual American Cancer Society Youngstown Cattle Baron’s Ball at the Lake Club in Poland.

First News anchor Dave Sess was the Master of Ceremonies for the event.

It’s a big Valley event to help raise money for the fight against cancer. The western-themed event featured food, music, dancing, live and silent auctions.

Attendees were encouraged to wear their best denim wear. In the past 15 years, they’ve raised almost $2 million dollars.