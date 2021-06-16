Event in Columbiana aims to raise awareness of importance of fatherhood

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Columbiana is holding an event on the importance of fatherhood.

The plan is to meet at the roundabout in the center of town and start walking.

It starts this Saturday at 1 p.m.

The goal is to spread awareness about being a responsible father for your children.

“A responsible father, I would assume that would depend on the person. My definition is, for one, you’re there. You put your child before yourself and you be a good role model,” said event co-organizer Bob Krosky.

Many different groups are helping with the event, including the Columbiana Chamber of Commerce.