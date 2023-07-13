(WKBN) – Leaders with the Trumbull County Fair want to encourage youth sprint car racers. The fair did not hold a race for the kids this year, but they did reserve a special place for the racers.

Junior racers were able to feel like Indy 500 race stars on Thursday at the fair.

“The purpose here is to get more notice for the kids. Get people to come out, support the kids, support our youth in racing,” said Kierstin Holmes, director of the Trumbull County Fair Board.

Youth racers brought their cars. We asked one of the racers why he decided to race.

“I was going to race go-karts but I decided to get into this and now I just fell in love with it. So now, I race,” said youth racer Nolan Burns.

Burns says he has been around racing most of his life. He races a junior sprint car and explained how he gets ready.

“Really, I just get the car loaded and make sure everything’s ready in the race car. Make sure to get batteries for my receiver. That’s really it,” Burns said.

One young racer said he and his dad prepare together.

“We will get up, wash the car, go over every nut, bolt, grease everything that could be greased, start the motor, make sure everything is running,” said youth racer Jonathan Simerlink.

The fair brought out replicas from the Pixar movie Cars to help encourage the kids to keep racing.