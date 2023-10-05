YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday was the sixth annual Mahoning County Veterans Appreciation Luncheon. It took place at the Maronite Center on Youngstown’s West Side.

About 200 people attended this year’s event hosted by the Tri-State Marine Corps League.

Organizers say it’s a way to thank veterans for their service and a way for them to network with each other.

“Just the camaraderie of talking to other veterans. They know what everybody went through. They wore the same boots that they did. They can correlate with one another, and it’s just good. It’s good to have that friendship in the community,” said Susan Krawchyk, with the Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission.

Krawchyk said if you are a veteran and are interested in taking part in similar events, just check in with her office in the Oak Hill Renaissance Center. Just make sure you have your discharge papers with you.