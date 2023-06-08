COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday night in Columbiana, Threshold Residential Services hosted a fundraiser at The Barn at Firestone Farms.

The event was to support people who live in East Palestine who are developmentally disabled.

Threshold Residential Services CEO Chris Page says the event is meant to be a light-hearted celebration after everything the East Palestine community has gone through.

Money raised from the event will go back into the East Palestine community.

“The money is going to fund future projects for the developmentally disabled community in East Palestine,” Page said. “We have some wonderful future plans to remodel our homes and commercial properties.”

Page says Threshold Residential Services currently helps seven people in the East Palestine area who are developmentally disabled.