Event at Southern Park Mall allows you to shop with your pup

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, shoppers can bring their dogs into participating retailers

by: WYTV Staff

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Southern Park Mall is celebrating the dog days of summer with an event Saturday that allows pet owners to bring their pups along.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., shoppers can bring their dogs into participating retailers.

The event also features an adoptable dog fashion show, pet and owner look-alike contest and meet and greet with the Cleveland Browns’ mascot, Chomp.

The first 100 shoppers to visit the registration table near the entrance by Buffalo Wild Wings will receive a free doggie goodie bag.

“Southern Park Mall is proud to support local pet adoption and provide shoppers an opportunity to enjoy a day with their dogs,” said Marketing Director Lori Reda. “We welcome dog lovers in our area to come visit the adoptable animals and help them find a forever home.”

For more information, visit the Southern Park Mall’s website.

