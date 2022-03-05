CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – As warmer temperatures approach, getting your home and yard ready is important.

The change of the seasons is a great time to look around and make sure everything in your home is working. This is the focus of the HBA Home and Garden Show at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

At a new venue, the show opens at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Canfield Fairgrounds’ Event Center.

“We’ve got about 100 vendors with everything from fudge to fair food to builders… something for everyone,” said Karen Caruso, the executive officer of the Home Builders Association (HBA), who helped put the event together.

“We like to do it because it brings the public into meet us. You know, you want to have somebody come in your house, but you want to know who’s coming in your house and that’s really a nice opportunity. We also tell our existing customers thanks for their past business,” said Bill Wiery, from Thompson Heating and Cooling.

As temperatures start to heat up, it’s important to check on how your air conditioner is doing.

“It’s way easier to get it turned on way before it’s time, go through, make sure it’s gonna work way before the summer,” said Wiery.