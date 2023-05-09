CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Attention, bird watchers. A local event later this month is aimed at getting the local bird-watching community together.

Mosquito Lake State Park’s Big Birding Weekend takes place Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21.

It is the first time that Mosquito Lake State Park has held the event, and organizers hope that it brings in a crowd.

Park Naturalist Jason Lee said the free three-day event includes activities for both novice and expert birders.

“So I think that there’s something for everyone, and the group of individuals that have been planning the last eight months have kind of made that a priority. That it doesn’t matter what level you are, there’s something out there for you that weekend,” he said.

Rich Urchek, a volunteer at the event, has grown up along the lake and has been excited to see the growth of the park. He said he was eager to help with the birding event after participating in a previous “Owl Prowl” event.

Urchek and his entire family are involved. He and his brother will be helping with a bird-box-building session; his mother will be handling a raffle; and Urchek’s father will be taking birders out on pontoon boat excursions.

“I think the major goal for everyone is to emphasize the lake and the state park and promote it in a positive way,” he said.

You can find a full schedule of events here. Programs start at 6 p.m. Friday and continue throughout the day Sunday.

No registration is required unless birders want to take a boat ride. Lee recommends that attendees bring water or something to drink.