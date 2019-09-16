Even though summer isn’t over, locals already affected by fall allergy season

Many different weeds bloom this time of year, and those who suffer from allergies often blame the wrong plant

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Many people in the Valley are already starting to feel the effects of the fall allergy season, but allergy experts say the culprit might not be what you think it is.

The old saying may be “April showers bring May flowers,” but for this time of the year, it seems more like “summer rain brings fall allergies” — and experts say this year is one of the worst in recent memory.

“We’re seeing in our patients, huge amounts of allergies. Symptoms coming in with horrible upper respiratory infections as well,” said Dr. Asif Khan, a local allergist.

Many different weeds bloom this time of year, and those who suffer from allergies often blame the wrong plant.

“A common misnomer is that beautiful yellow flower you see this time of year, goldenrod, is what’s causing your allergies, your head to kind of get stocked up. But the real offender is ragweed,” said Eric Barrett, an OSU Extension, Mahoning County educator of agricultural and natural resources.

With late-summer weeds in bloom all over the Midwest, experts say removing weeds from your yard can only do so much.

Dr. Kahn prescribes keeping the outdoors outside as much as possible.

“Keep your windows closed and … if you have air conditioning in the house, it’s really nice to help filter out some of those particles,” Dr. Khan said.

Ragweed is a prolific pollen producer, with each plant producing up to one billion pollen spores.

So, experts say frequent cleaning is the best defense against allergy symptoms.

“The biggest thing is going into the house after you’re done enjoying nature, enjoying the garden and cleaning up as much as you can,” Barrett said.