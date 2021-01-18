Evaline’s Bridal to professionally live stream its first-ever virtual bridal show

The bridal shop will show off 15 different bridal vendors and its own services

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The beginning of the year is always flooded with bridal shows. Hundreds of vendors for wedding gowns, caterers and photographers all join in at one place to show future brides and grooms what they have to offer for their big day.

Filling a room with hundreds of people isn’t possible this year but weddings still need to be planned. So this year, they’re going virtual.

Virtual is the reality these days, and brides know that about as well as anyone. So this bridal show season, they’re prepared for it.

“Because COVID has happened, weddings are still happening. Brides got engaged at Christmastime and they still wanna attend bridal shows,” said Lori Dubasik, owner of Evaline’s Bridal in Warren.

Evaline’s Bridal is hosting its first-ever virtual bridal show, showing off 15 different bridal vendors and its own services.

“We’ll show everything a bride needs for their wedding attire. They also get to see all the latest trends and all the styles and themes that are happening,” Dubasik said.

This year, that includes a professional live stream team with a three-camera crew. So, you don’t have to worry about a guest of yours trying to live stream the event to those who can’t be there.

“It always wasn’t professional, sometimes the person doing it would lose focus that they were doing it. The cameras were on the floor, people were watching what was happening, some of the guests couldn’t log on. It was sad,” Dubasik said.

The live stream camera crew will go beyond COVID-19.

“Even if COVID ends, brides are still gonna have guests that are far away that can’t be there. So, how great would it be to say here’s a link, you can watch us, join us, feel the emotion that’s in that room,” Dubasik said.

It may not be the ideal way for a bride or groom to plan their wedding, but like everything, they’re having to make it work.

“Next year when we hopefully will be back at the Covelli Centre having our bridal show, we are still gonna offer live streaming tickets to those that don’t wanna come or can’t come,” Dubasik said.

If you want to get tickets for Evaline’s bridal show, it’s happening this Sunday, Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. Visit the bridal shop’s website to buy tickets.

With the ticket, you’ll get a bridal box with prizes and gifts.