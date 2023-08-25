LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A gas leak is causing in evacuation in Columbiana County early Friday morning.

According to Columbiana County Sheriff Brian McLaughlin, the gas leak is on the 33000 block of State Route 172, near Depot Road.

Sheriff McLaughlin says the radius for the evacuation goes from east of the intersection of SR 172 and Lake Knoll Ave. to east of the intersection of SR 172 and Pass Lane.

Courtesy of the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office

The evacuation zone also goes from south of Charlton Drive to south of the intersection of North Ridge Pl. and Hoffee Road.

No word yet on how many people are affected by the evacuation or how long repairs will take.