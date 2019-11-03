Etiquette workshop in Warren teaches young girls about self-love and confidence

Four stations were set up to teach the girls skills they can't learn on their cell phones

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A special tea party taught young girls about confidence, proper etiquette in social settings and self-love.

SWAG Sisters held an Affirmation Etiquette and Tea Luncheon on Saturday.

Sixty-five young ladies, ages 6-12, dressed up with bows, stockings and dresses to learn about the importance of self-care and elegance.

SWAG Sisters and John Taylor provided them with elegant wear such as gloves, pearls and tiaras.

“We want them to walk away with a sense of purpose. We want them to know what it is to give a proper handshake, how to look someone in the face to have conversation at a dinner table,” said Cynthia McNair, vice president of SWAG Sisters.

Four stations were set up to teach the girls skills they can’t learn on their cell phones, like treating others with respect.

One station, in particular, was a favorite for all the girls, called the “self reflect” table.

“We’re going to help them understand that words have power. So we want them to understand to speak positive words over themselves,” McNair said.

Each girl wrote words on a whiteboard that they would use to describe themselves.

“We want them to understand who they are and they are so beautiful. We want them to understand to love themselves and not let anyone’s negative words to take effect on how they see themselves,” McNair said.

“What I’m excited for is that we are going to be doing affirmations. We’re going to be eating and learning manners and like she said, meeting new friends,” said Zion Hunter, a young girl at the event.

McNair said she wants to host tea parties throughout the year to follow up with the young ladies.

“To make sure they are growing and developing in the things and the tools we instill them with. Because I can tell you how to build a house, but if I don’t give you the tools on how to build a house properly, how are you going to build a house?” McNair said.