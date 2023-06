VERNON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Estimated damages are at $50,000 after a fire at a house in Vernon Township.

It happened on Thursday at a house on state Route 7.

No one was injured. Firefighters were able to rescue a bird and a ferret.

The fire started in the kitchen. The exact cause is under investigation — investigators do not believe it to be suspicious.

Burghill Vernon Fire, Brookfield Fire, Fowler Fire, Johnston Fire, Kinsman Fire and Orangeville Fire Departments all responded.