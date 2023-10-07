LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman who was arrested at the end of September after being on the run for almost two months from a Columbiana County correctional facility appeared in court on Thursday, where she pleaded not guilty.

Ashley Croley, 37, was captured by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force in the 100 block of East Judson Avenue on Sept. 28. Authorities had been searching for her since early August, when a release from the Lisbon Police Department stated it was looking for a woman who escaped from the Eastern Ohio Correction Center, stole a car and ran over a man’s foot.

A Columbiana County grand jury indicted Croley on Sept. 15 on charges of escape, a third-degree felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and vehicular assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Croley appeared in Columbiana County Common Pleas court via video from the county jail on Thursday, where she pleaded not guilty to all charges.

She was found to be indigent and Attorney Paul Conn was appointed as her counsel. Her bond was continued.

A status hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.