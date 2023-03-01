EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- Environmental activist Erin Brockovich is returning for another town hall meeting less than one week after her visit to East Palestine.

According to a Facebook post by East Palestine Justice, a meeting will be held in Columbiana on Thursday. Brockovich will discuss how community members can take legal action against Norfolk Southern for the train derailment toxic chemical spill.

She will be joined by lawyers Tom Bevan and Mikal Watts.

The town hall will be held on Thursday, March 2 at 3:30 p.m. at the Main Street Theater on North Main Street in Columbiana.

You can register for the event on the East Palestine Justice website.