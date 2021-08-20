Equipment stolen from Ohio Edison transformer station in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Equipment was stolen from an Ohio Edison transformer location in Boardman Saturday, August 12, according to police.

Boardman police noticed the front gate to the Ohio Edison transformer station on Southern Boulevard in Boardman was open just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

Police said they found two cut padlocks and a trailer tongue lock on the ground.

It appeared a trailer had been recently removed from the area, judging by the impressions in the gravel, according to reports.

An employee at Ohio Edison told police that a trailer containing two ATV side-by-side vehicles had been stolen between 5 p.m. the previous day and when officers arrived at around 4 a.m.

The ATVS and trailer were owned by a subcontractor called Osmose.