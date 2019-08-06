‘Equinox for Educators’ will award vehicle lease to one Valley teacher

The community is invited to nominate inspiring teachers in the Valley

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Sweeney Chevrolet will award a teacher in the Mahoning or Shenango valleys a two-year lease on a new vehicle.

The “Equinox for Educators” contest runs through September 15.

“Teachers often go unrecognized for all the extra hours they put in and we wanted to do something special for them,” said Alexa Sweeney Blackann, vice president of Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC. “We are recognizing teachers in our community who inspire the next generation of students to love learning.”

The community is invited to nominate inspiring teachers by completing an online form at SweeneyCars.com.

“Everyone has a teacher in their life that contributed to them and we wanted to recognize the teachers that are inspiring the next generation of leaders,” Sweeney Blackann said. “This was a fun way to give back.”

Five finalists will be randomly chosen to attend an event at the dealership in September. One of them will leave in a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 2FL.

Certain eligibility rules apply and teachers must live within a 50-mile radius. No purchase is necessary.

The dealership said it’s received over 50 nominations so far.