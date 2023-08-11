FOWLER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The first permanent indoor mountain trail park will be opening soon in Trumbull County.

Win-Seek Fallen Pines Equestrian Center started construction on the indoor park last month. The 16,000 square foot facility in Fowler houses a mountain trail course for all skill levels of horseback riding. It’ll be used for lessons, clinics, camps and competitions.

Owner Laura Wiencek said she and a friend visited a temporary indoor mountain trail park in Oregon last fall and decided to bring the concept to the Valley.

“We wanted to do that on a permanent basis, and we kind of wanted to bring that here to the East, so we decided that we were going to build a park,” Wiencek said.

Wiencek said this will be the first permanent indoor mountain trail park in the world.

The equestrian center will host a challenge for the facility’s grand opening on Aug. 26.

For more information on upcoming events, visit the center’s Facebook page or website.