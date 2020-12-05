Episcopal Diocese of Ohio suspending in-person worship

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Episcopal Diocese of Ohio wants all services moved online by Sunday, Dec. 13.

Online services will continue through the end of the month and “very likely into the new year, meaning no in-person Christmas service.

Drive-thru services are also prohibited.

The only in-person events allowed by the church will be those for food, clothing and recovery ministries.

“As a religious community, we may be afforded certain exemptions by our government. As Christians, however, we are never exempt from caring for our neighbor and putting the safety of others before our own needs and desires,” Rt. REv. Mark Hollingsworth, Jr. wrote in a letter to the Church. “Taking these steps in this unprecedented emergency is, indeed, an act of faith and a witness to the love of God in Christ Jesus.”