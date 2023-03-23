EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will release testing results to East Palestine community members at an open house Thursday night.

The open house will be 6-8 p.m. at East Palestine High School.

According to a press release, the EPA has reviewed preliminary data from some of the soil sampling related to the controlled burn that occurred during response actions to the train derailment in East Palestine.

While final results will be available in the coming weeks, the EPA’s review of the preliminary data indicates levels of semi-volatile organic chemicals and dioxins in the samples are similar to its usual background levels.

The EPA said that approximately 8,393 tons of contaminated soil have shipped to disposal facilities. The EPA says that to date, 102 properties have been sampled. This soil sampling effort will help identify if contaminants, including SVOCs and dioxins, are present and may have been caused by the train derailment in East Palestine.

During the soil removal at the derailment site, EPA and independent contractors are conducting air monitoring within the work zone and throughout the community.

This includes continuous air monitoring and sampling at the site and throughout the community as well as the use of EPA’s Trace Atmospheric Gas Analyzer (TAGA) mobile laboratory which is conducting an air monitoring route near the soil excavation area.

The press release states that the EPA does not anticipate exceedances of levels of a health concern as a result of the soil removal work.