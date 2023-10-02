EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The EPA has announced that people in and around East Palestine can continue to use their properties for normal use, including recreation and gardening.

The EPA posted its Phase 1 soil sampling technical findings on its website.

Sampling was conducted at 146 locations in March and April after the controlled release on Feb. 6.

The EPA was looking for measurable amounts of chemicals.

The vast majority of results fell within typical ranges for rural and urban soil.

There were a few locations with elevated levels and the EPA will continue to test them and determine if action should be taken.

For more information on EPA testing, you can view their website.