EPA grant will ensure former Wick Six property in Youngstown gets cleaned up

The former "Wick Six" dealership site is the newest recipient of funding from the EPA's Brownfields Grant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was in Youngstown on Wednesday to tour a location that will be restored thanks to federal funding.

“The only way that we get things done is people have to see that we’re all on one page,” said Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown.

Mayor Brown was joined by Congressman Bill Johnson and EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. They went on a driving tour of the area around the former “Wick Six” dealership sites along Wick Avenue, the newest recipient of funding from the EPA’s Brownfields Grant.

They then made their way to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, a site previously funded by the Brownfields Program.

“We are going after the facilities, the companies to get them to clean up the sites, and we’re getting those sites cleaned up. Part of it is getting them to the table and working with community groups,” Wheeler said.

The EPA’s Brownfields Program provides grants and assistance to communities and states to help clean up contaminated properties. The program will make companies clean up contaminated sites, many of which may be abandoned.

Funding from the program assists in clean-up efforts if the company responsible is not in business anymore.

“These EPA funds combined with on-the-ground work in the community reinforced the idea that environmental protection and job creation can take place at the same time,” Wheeler said.

Mayor Brown didn’t say exactly what they plan to do with the Wick Six site, but he says the opportunities for that area are limitless.

“Some say it can be housing, some say it can be retail. We’re right there at the university so there are opportunities and assets that are already in there. It’s a great neighborhood there,” Mayor Brown said.

Mayor Brown said they don’t have a timeline on when they want to begin work at Wick Six.