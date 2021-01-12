EPA asks East Liverpool community for questions, concerns about proposed permit for hazardous waste facility

Residents and the rest of the public will be able to voice their opinions and ask questions during public hearings Tuesday and Thursday

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will be holding virtual public hearings Tuesday and Thursday on a proposed permit for a commercial hazardous waste incinerator facility in East Liverpool.

The proposed federal hazardous waste management permit is for Heritage Thermal Services, Inc.

The permit sets air emission standards for equipment leaks, tanks, containers and an extruder unit at the Heritage site. It does not address the hazardous waste incinerator or other things associated with managing the waste.

The public hearing starts at 6 p.m. both days. On Tuesday, it will be an online hearing and on Thursday, it will be over the phone. The EPA will share the same information during both.

Residents and the rest of the public will be able to voice their opinions and ask questions during both sessions.

To participate in Thursday’s public hearing over the phone, call 312-667-5632 and use conference code 1344648.

The public can comment on the issue through January 20. You can submit them to project manager Jae Lee by mail (U.S. EPA Region 5, Land, Chemicals and Redevelopment Division, 77 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60604) or email (lee.jae@epa.gov).

You can also call Lee with questions at 312-886-3781.