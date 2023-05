CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Calling all crafters and animal lovers. if you want to be involved in this year’s Canfield Fair, now is the time to sign up.

Online entries are officially open for the 2023 Fair.

You can enter into categories such as floral, fine arts, vegetables, baked goods, hay bale decorating, the infamous Wiener Dog Races, and animal exhibits.

This year’s Fair is August 30 thru September 4.