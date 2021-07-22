Entertainment legend from ’50s and ’60s coming to Youngstown this fall

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Frankie Avalon will be performing in Youngstown this fall.
The legend of the stage and screen will be at Powers Auditorium Friday, October 8 at 8 p.m.
Avalon dominated the music charts in the ’50s and ’60s with hits like “Venus” and “Why.”
His music became one of the defining sounds of “Pre-Beatles” Rock and Roll.
Avalon also starred in 30 motion pictures, most notably in the popular Beach Party movies in the ’60s.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. online or by calling 330-259-9651.