Endowed faculty chair bestowed upon Youngstown State history professor

Dr. Martha Pallante is chair of the YSU Department of History

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A professor of early American history and a leading expert on local history has received an endowed faculty chair at Youngstown State University.

Dr. Martha Pallante received the prestigious appointment. She has been a long-time chair of YSU’s history department.

She led the department’s collaboration with the Youngstown Historical Center for Industry and Labor.

The chair position is named in honor of former history professor Charles Darling.

“He was a remarkable person. He was among the leading advocates here for, what in the 1970s and ’80s was referred to as ‘social history,’ and now is a blend of social and cultural history. It’s about method and about interests,” she said.

Before passing away in 2018, Darling left a gift of $2 million to establish the endowed faculty chair position.

Pallante plans to start a speaker series and investigate systemic racism.