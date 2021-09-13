‘Endangering all our lives’: YSU faculty union claims COVID-19 precautions aren’t being followed

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – “You’re endangering all our lives”: that’s the message Youngstown State’s faculty union is sending to the university.

The faculty union is claiming the school is not implementing the COVID-19 measures they promised.

In a release Monday, the union claimed contact tracing system is ineffective. Students are not told when a classmate tests positive.

The release also claimed the following:

  • There is no social distancing in classes
  • The filtration systems have not been updated
  • Off-campus testing is only self reporting

The union says they want daily COVID-19 communications and weekly case reports.

It wants a vaccine mandate by December 1 for all students and staff.

They also want N-95 masks given out and to replace the current environmental health and safety director.

The university’s administration responded with this statement:

“Youngstown State University has been and will continue to implement evidence-based protocols to monitor and suppress coronavirus…We have worked directly with local and state public health officials…and have consistently reviewed and updated protocols as needed.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com