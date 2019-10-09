End in sight for Kinsman residents who lost road access to homes after flood

Work on the causeway wiped out by flooding three months ago should be finished by the end of the month

KINSMAN TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Work on the washed-out causeway in Kinsman is coming along, thanks in part to some money from the State Disaster Relief Program.

Today, it looks a lot different than it did about a month ago but those working on the project said there’s still a lot of work to be done.

“It really looks nice,” Skip LaPlante said. “Really, really does look nice.”

Progress is a beautiful sight, especially for residents of the Lakelands community who, for almost three months, have had to travel through the woods to get home.

“For us, it’s a feeling of relief because of what we have to do to get out of here,” LaPlante said. “It’s finally going to be over, as far as getting to our homes and getting our cars back and forth.”

Crews have been working hard for more than a month, fixing the damage caused by heavy rain and flooding that cut off access to about 30 homes.

“This is close to the end, but not quite,” Trustee Linda Miller said. “They still have the backfilling of the road, as well as the paving of the road.”

The project comes with a roughly $1.8 million price tag.

Just recently, additional money has been released to help with its reconstruction. State Senator Sean O’Brien said it’s all thanks to the controlling board granting more money to the State Disaster Relief Program to help several areas like Kinsman that were declared a disaster over the summer.

It’s a reimbursement program to help local governments with the cost of removing debris, emergency protective measures and permanent repairs of things damaged by the weather.

“It’s important to finish the project. As you can see, we’re very close to having it completed and this additional, it’s just a little more money, will help complete that project.”

Weather permitting, work is expected to be completed by the end of the month.