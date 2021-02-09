Enclosure fire leaves 2 animals dead at Pymatuning Deer Park

The park also thanked the community for their love and support during this time

JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WYTV) – Firefighters were called out to a structure fire that left two animals dead at Pymatuning Deer Park Monday night.

Crews were called to the scene on E. Jamestown Road just after 11 p.m.

In a Facebook post, Pymatuning Deer Park said surrounding departments helped contain the fire to two enclosures at the park, stopping it from spreading to their main winter housing facility.

The post did not state how the fire started.

