HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — An EMS crew onboard an ambulance were injured in a crash Sunday night in Hermitage.

Mercer County Dispatchers say the crash happened Sunday around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of East State Street and Maple Drive. It was confirmed two vehicles, along with a Superior Ambulance, were involved.

In a social media post, Superior said its ambulance was struck by another car causing significant damage. Superior says its crew members involved were treated at Sharon Regional for injuries but have since been released.

Dispatch confirmed there were multiple injuries, but could not confirm how many.