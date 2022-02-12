WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Second Baptist Church in Warren is hosting a Black History Month Empowerment Series throughout February.

The collaborative effort serves to inform and engage the community.

Each session focuses on various topics including education, insurance and employment. Saturday’s session covered information on life insurance, types of coverage, their benefits and limitations.

The panel discussion was led by licensed life insurance agents, who said they’ve found in their community people have had a problem with getting the right type of insurance and keeping it.

“Usually in Black History Month, we go into the Martin Luther Kings and we have several Black figures that we celebrate but no one really gets into the problems that we face yearly,” said panelist Herbert Caldwell Jr.

The information session was one of three. The final one will be held next Saturday and will offer insight into the emerging job market and how to get involved in skilled trades.