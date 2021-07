COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – About 20 employers will be looking for employees Tuesday afternoon in Columbiana.

They’re holding an employment drive from 3 to 7 p.m. at Firestone Farms on Town Center Avenue.

Employers from industries including health care, manufacturing, restaurants and more will be there.

All you have to do is show up with your resume. You must be at least 16 years old.