Employees at Casual Pint in Boardman happy to serve customers on patio again

Ohio restaurants were allowed to reopen their outdoor dining areas on Friday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio restaurants were allowed to reopen their outdoor dining areas on Friday.

So, the Casual Pint in Boardman was serving drinks and food.

We spoke with owner Justin Homer who said this a step in the right direction for things to feel normal again.

“Employees are happy to see people. We’re doing what we normally do, we’re just doing it a little bit more. It’s just to make sure people are safe and it’s a good feeling,” he said.

Homer also said it took three weeks of planning for the new operation and that customers have said they feel satisfied and safe.