WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to investigate a reported incident of public indecency in Warren on Tuesday.

An employee of Hodas Tobacco on Elm Road NE called police to report that an unknown man came to the store, pulled down his pants and pooped next to the building. It happened around 2 p.m.

The employee said the man arrived in a red Chevy Impala and left the area, northbound on Elm Road, after the incident.

According to the police report, the man appeared to be in his 50s and was wearing a “beanie” and blue jeans.