Employee at Boardman mall chased, tripped man accused of stealing from store, police say

Local News

Police said the suspect ended up falling into the store windows at H&M

by: Chelsea Simeon

Posted: / Updated:

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man is facing a robbery charge after police say he struggled with a store employee after an attempted theft at the Southern Park Mall.

Officers were called to Hibbett Sports in the mall around 4:25 p.m. Monday, where they arrested the suspect, 21-year-old Christopher Robinson.

An employee at Hibbett Sports said Robinson came into the store and stacked several items onto a shoe bench. When asked if he needed help with anything or wanted some of the items placed up at the register, he told employees he was “still looking,” according to a police report.

The employee said Robinson then ran out of the store with more than $700 in unpaid clothing.

According to the report, the employee chased Robinson through the mall and was able to “trip him,” causing him to fall into the store windows at H&M. The two then began to fight over the clothing, and the employee’s arm and knees were hurt as a result, the report states.

Officers arrested Robinson and were able to get the stolen items back, according to the report.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com