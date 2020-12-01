Employee at Boardman mall chased, tripped man accused of stealing from store, police say

Police said the suspect ended up falling into the store windows at H&M

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man is facing a robbery charge after police say he struggled with a store employee after an attempted theft at the Southern Park Mall.

Officers were called to Hibbett Sports in the mall around 4:25 p.m. Monday, where they arrested the suspect, 21-year-old Christopher Robinson.

An employee at Hibbett Sports said Robinson came into the store and stacked several items onto a shoe bench. When asked if he needed help with anything or wanted some of the items placed up at the register, he told employees he was “still looking,” according to a police report.

The employee said Robinson then ran out of the store with more than $700 in unpaid clothing.

According to the report, the employee chased Robinson through the mall and was able to “trip him,” causing him to fall into the store windows at H&M. The two then began to fight over the clothing, and the employee’s arm and knees were hurt as a result, the report states.

Officers arrested Robinson and were able to get the stolen items back, according to the report.