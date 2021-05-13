Emotions run high as man sentenced in Warren park birthday party shooting death

As admitted killer Charles Parker was being led away to jail, an emotional Tageana Lofton attempted to go after him

(WKBN) – Emotions were high Thursday inside a Trumbull County Courtroom. The girlfriend of a murder victim lunged at the man who police say killed the father of her children.

That man pleaded guilty to the crime Thursday.

The victim was a father of five, and Thursday night, his loved ones say nothing can stop the pain they feel in their hearts.

As admitted killer Charles Parker was being led away to jail, an emotional Tageana Lofton attempted to go after him, but she was held back by Probation Officer Vince Peterson and Warren Detective Michael Altiere.

This happened just moments after Parker pleaded guilty to the murder of Lofton’s boyfriend Robert Johnson.

“A lot of lives were changed forever, and now five kids will grow up without their dad and not even this 18 to life sentence can change that or bring him back,” Lofton said.

Parker admitted to shooting Johnson at least three times in front of a group of people, including Robert’s children at a Quinby Park birthday party last June.

The two were cousins.

“I just always wanted to know why is my son dead? Why did my son have to get taken away from me?” said Deana Johnson, Robert’s mother.

Prosecutors say Parker got upset over a slapping contest with a nine-year-old.

“The father of the nine-year-old who was the victim, Mr. Johnson, tried to step in and basically calm the situation down. Mr. Parker didn’t want anything to do with calming himself down, and rather, he went and obtained a firearm and shot Mr. Johnson,” said Asst. Prosecutor Chris Becker.

“He’s gone over nothing, over nothing because you’re a *expletive*,” Lofton said.

Parker was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 18 years.

“I hope Mr. Parker lives with it — everyday he remember what he did and the destructive force it’s had upon this family,” said Judge Andrew Logan.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of emotion,” Becker said. “Hopefully, Mr. Parker will never see the light of day and serve his entire life sentence in prison.”