GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The family of a Masury man killed along Interstate 80 earlier this year addressed the driver of the truck that hit him.

“I keep waiting for time to alleviate the pain of losing him just enough to make it bearable, but it hasn’t. Time does not heal all wounds,” said Tasha Plate, the older sister of victim Tyler Estep.

The New York truck driver charged in connection to a deadly accident on I-80 was back in Girard Municipal Court Wednesday morning to learn his fate.

“One thing I do have to say, I am terribly sorry for all the events that happened on that day. It’s affected me tremendously as well as I know probably affected the family,” said defendant Christopher Beeghley.

Tyler Estep

Showing remorse, Beeghley apologized for his involvement in the Feb. 1 accident in Hubbard Township that killed Tyler Estep. He even cried as Tyler’s mother spoke to him.

“As Christians, we know that we must forgive each other just as God forgives us. Mr. Beeghley, I want to let you know, we as Tyler’s parents forgive you,” said Laura Estep, Tyler’s mother.

Tyler had just turned 28 and was expecting his first child at the time of his death.

Troopers believe he ran out of gas and was filling up his car when he was hit by the tractor-trailer driven by Beeghley, who didn’t stay on the scene.

“You just left him there. You left and you got to go home to your family after dropping off your bloody trailers,” Plate said.

“Though I know that Mr. Beeghley did not kill my brother intentionally, I was still robbed of a lifetime with my big brother that I will never get back,” said Grace Estep, Tyler’s younger sister.

Back in April, Beeghley pleaded guilty to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter and a traffic offense.

Judge Jeffrey Adler gave Beeghley a 90-day suspended jail sentence and five years probation. He also suspended his license for 18 months with no driving privileges for the first year. Beeghley will also have to pay $600 in fines plus court costs.

“Their lives will never be the same. Your life will never be the same. There is nothing we can do to rectify what happened on that day,” Judge Adler said.