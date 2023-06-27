LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Part of the process of building batteries at Lordstown’s Ultium Cells plant has been “temporarily” stopped as the company works with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on an emissions issue.

An Ultium spokesperson states that the company is conducting stack testing, pursuant to Ohio EPA requirements, to confirm the design and performance of the activated carbon tower system that exhausts to the outside.

Until the system is validated, what is known as the “degas process” has been temporarily stopped.

“Ultium Cells is in compliance with applicable workplace safety requirements and is working quickly to resolve this disruption,” read the statement from Dallis Tripoulas, of Ultium Cells.

Ultium continues to operate the rest of the plant.

Ultium Cells supplies battery cells for General Motors’ electric vehicles.