SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A portion of the Western Reserve Road roundabout is set to close next week for emergency maintenance.

Western Reserve Road from the roundabout to Ivy Hill Drive will be closed for approximately a week beginning next Monday.

The closure is due to an emergency sanitary sewer replacement. There was a closure in this area earlier in the year for sewer line replacement as well.

Drivers in the area should follow the posted detour.