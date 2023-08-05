BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) — After the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, the Beloit fire department put in motion planning measures for future railroad emergencies — which came to use Saturday evening.

Around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, Norfolk Southern notified the Beloit fire department of a rail car fire near the Main Street crossing. Fire dispatchers were not immediately told what was in the rail car, but they activated the emergency response plan.

Several departments from Mahoning and Columbiana counties, as well as the Mahoning County HAZMAT Team, were automatically alerted through the emergency response plan. Upon arrival, fire crews found the suspected railcar in Sebring, which contained gravel and suffered from a hot wheel.

No injuries were reported in the fire.