Woman drowns in Mosquito Lake, 2 children pulled from water

Bystanders pulled a woman and two children from the water Monday evening

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said a 41-year-old woman died after drowning in Mosquito Lake Monday evening.

Bazetta Township Fire Chief Dennis Lewis said a 12-year-old boy went past the buoys, which mark four feet deep, and started to drown around 5 p.m.

Lewis said a 13-year-old girl went after him to save him, but she also started to drown.

The woman went after both of the children and the same thing happened.

There was no lifeguard so bystanders pulled all three from the water.

ODNR said the woman was found unconscious in the designated swimming area with the boy.

Bystanders performed CPR on her until emergency responders got there.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, ODNR said.

The boy was also taken to the hospital but ODNR said he is not seriously hurt.

Lewis said the girl took in a little bit of water but is doing fine.

The three victims are not related.