Emergency lockdown at Poland football stadium as police catch up with armed suspects

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland High School’s football stadium was briefly on lockdown while police caught up with two armed subjects.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday for about half an hour.

The high-speed pursuit started in Struthers and was going toward the high school, so those attending events at the stadium were put on lockdown so police could secure the area.

The car ended up crashing on the bridge off Hummingbird Hill, near the stadium.

Two suspects were arrested, both had been armed.

Everyone at the high school is safe, the lockdown was just a precautionary measure.

