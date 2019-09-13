Emergency home repair non-profit merging with YNDC

Interfaith Home Maintenance Service's employees and assets will become part of YNDC

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown non-profit group that has helped with emergency home repairs since the mid-1970s will be merging with the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation on Oct. 1.

YNDC will continue to operate Interfaith’s home repair program.

YNDC executive director Ian Beniston said the merger will result in “a stronger organization that can more effectively provide housing and neighborhood stabilization services.”